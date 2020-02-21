21 February 2020
Leclerc reverts to low-tech pen and notebook
"I returned to my old system"
Search
Charles Leclerc has reverted to a pen and paper to give Ferrari feedback about its 2020 car.
At Sauber and again with Ferrari last year, the 22-year-old used a tablet computer to make notes in the garage to give to his engineers.
But in Barcelona this week, Leclerc was spotted using a notebook and pen, and close-ups revealed he was making notes about things like tyre warm-up and understeer.
He told reporters: "I stopped typing my impressions because I had to scroll too many pages in the evening to find the relevant notes.
"That’s why I returned to my old system of pen and notebook. Because we do so many laps on each test day, it helps me to find everything later if I write it down."
Ferrari
21 February 2020
add_circle Ferrari ’not looking for laptimes’ - Vettel
19 February 2020
add_circle Ferrari ’ready to discuss’ new Vettel contract
18 February 2020
add_circle Leclerc knows not to go skydiving - Binotto
17 February 2020
add_circle Vettel no longer Ferrari number 1 - Marko
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
21 February 2020
add_circle Leclerc reverts to low-tech pen and notebook
21 February 2020
add_circle Grosjean admits he could leave F1 after 2020
21 February 2020
add_circle Ocon handshake ends feud with Verstappen
21 February 2020
add_circle F1 pushing ahead with Vietnam GP - Horner
21 February 2020