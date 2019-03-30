31 March 2019
Leclerc pole ’good for the fans’ - Rossi
"I think it’s good for Ferrari too"
Charles Leclerc’s first pole in F1 for Ferrari is "good for the fans".
That is the view of Valentino Rossi, speaking from Argentina for a MotoGP race.
"I’m happy because Ferrari is strong and it’s nice to see a young guy like him going so well," the Italian is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"He has arrived and is immediately strong," said Rossi.
"I think it’s good for Ferrari too. For so long they have taken strong but already great drivers like Alonso, Vettel and Schumacher. Now they’ve taken a young one and that he is so strong already is also good for the fans," he added.
