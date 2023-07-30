Leclerc plays down risk of Ferrari exit

By GMM 30 July 2023 - 09:53





Charles Leclerc has played down fears he might not stay with Ferrari beyond his 2024 contract.

Frederic Vasseur has delayed contract talks for now, but Leclerc said at Spa-Francorchamps that he is at least happy with the team’s new boss.

"I have complete confidence in Fred Vasseur," Leclerc told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF. "He knows exactly where he wants to go and what he is going to do to get there.

"We discuss a lot together to achieve the objectives. It gives me confidence."

But Leclerc, who like Max Verstappen is 25, admits that the 2023 season has been "difficult".

"But it’s like that for everyone apart from Red Bull," he smiled. "It’s up to us to do a better job.

"We will focus on these last races, knowing that the car does not allow us to do the results of last year. We have to succeed in maximising the potential of the car, the current package, and not make small mistakes with the strategy, traffic management, things like that," Leclerc added.

He played down rumours that he is looking for the exit door at Maranello.

"I’ve always been a driver and a person who works with the heart rather than reason," said Leclerc. "I love Ferrari. My career goal is to be world champion with this team and bring them back to the top of the top."

Having said that, he is happy to now be entering F1’s August shutdown and break.

"You can disconnect during a break," said Leclerc. "But after four or five days without driving, I already start to miss it.

"I’m going to Corsica and Sardinia with my family and friends. We all have time to think about something else."