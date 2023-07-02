Leclerc ’nowhere’ in 2023 Ferrari car

By GMM 2 July 2023 - 08:02





Charles Leclerc admits he is currently "nowhere" at the wheel of his Ferrari.

In the ’sprint shootout’ qualifying session, the Ferrari driver qualified just behind his teammate Carlos Sainz on the third row of the grid.

But while Sainz then raced to the podium behind the Red Bulls, Leclerc sank to a points-less result in the changeable conditions.

"So I’m nowhere," Leclerc admitted after the chequered flag.

"I have no feeling with the car and I’m struggling a lot to improve the situation. Before, it would happen only once, but now it’s three weekends in a row and it starts to hurt.

"We need to improve," Leclerc told Sky Italia, "and we’re working on it but in the end I always seem to be on the wrong side of what needs to be done."