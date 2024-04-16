Leclerc lukewarm about Alonso’s new F1 contract

By GMM 16 April 2024 - 13:38





Charles Leclerc is only lukewarm about Fernando Alonso’s decision to keep racing in Formula 1 despite the fact that he is almost 43 already.

The continuing Aston Martin driver’s decision, however, has the full backing of his long-time confidante and team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.

"I am very happy about Alonso’s renewal," he is quoted by Marca sports newspaper. "It is great for Formula 1. Let’s not forget that Fernando was thinking about retiring."

Alonso’s new deal will probably see him continuing to race not only in 2025 but also 2026. "Aston Martin is committing to a driver who is (almost) 43-years-old. Because they don’t care about age - only performance," de la Rosa said.

"I think he will still be competing at 45," the Spaniard continued. "I mean, this is Fangio levels of commitment and experience."

Also with a new and long contract extension for the future is Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who is 26. But he told Italian media last week that he almost certainly won’t still be in Formula 1 at Alonso’s age.

"Fernando is one of the most talented drivers on the grid and he deserves his place in Formula 1," said the Monegasque. "But there are so many young people who also deserve a place. It’s not easy to find the balance.

"Most likely, I will not be here until 43 years of age, as much as I would like to. I want to try other categories, definitely including Le Mans," Leclerc added.