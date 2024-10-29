Leclerc in trouble for FIA press conference F-word

By GMM 29 October 2024 - 10:02





Charles Leclerc may be in trouble for swearing in the post-race FIA press conference after the Mexican GP.

Recently, at the Singapore GP, Max Verstappen described his Red Bull car as "f*cked" - and was sentenced by the sport’s governing body to a day of community service as part of a FIA clampdown against foul language.

But when describing his near-crash moment in Mexico, Ferrari driver Leclerc said: "I had oversteer, and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had oversteer from the other side and then I was like ’f*ck!’"

The Monegasque immediately recognised his error.

"Oh sorry," said Leclerc. "I don’t want to join Max!"

However, following Verstappen’s Singapore GP penalty for the same offence, the F1 drivers’ union Grand Prix Drivers’ Association is seeking talks with the FIA.

The GPDA also wants clarification about driving guidelines going forward, in the context of the wheel-to-wheel clashes between Verstappen and Lando Norris at recent races.

"There’s a lot going on at the moment, especially with the swearing situation," said GPDA director George Russell.