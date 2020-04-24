Leclerc ’happy’ if Vettel stays at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc says he would be "definitely happy" if Ferrari keeps Sebastian Vettel on board for 2021.

It is rumoured that quadruple world champion Vettel has turned down Ferrari’s initial offer of a one-year contract extension with a big pay cut.

Leclerc, though, said in a video interview: "I’m very happy with Seb, even if we had a few problems on the track.

"It may have looked different from the outside, but we get on well and we always did," German media quote him as saying.

If Vettel does go, drivers including Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Antonio Giovinazzi and even Fernando Alonso are being linked with the seat.

"I respect Ferrari’s choice of my future teammate, and it’s my job to adjust to the guy next to me. You can also always learn from a teammate," he said.

"I welcome anyone. But if Seb stays, then I would be definitely happy."

Leclerc even said he hopes to go wheel-to-wheel with Vettel soon - in the virtual racing world.

"I’ll send him a message that we need to try when he finishes the (simulator) installation," he said. "It will be fun."