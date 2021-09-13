Leclerc eyes further two-year Ferrari extension

Charles Leclerc wants to extend his already long-term Ferrari deal for a further two years.

That is the claim of Leo Turrini, a well known and respected Italian Formula 1 journalist who specialises in insider news about the Maranello team.

"It is nice to know that he has confidentially expressed his desire to extend the contract that currently expires in 2024. He (Leclerc) wants to be bound to Ferrari until the end of 2026," Turrini wrote on his Quotidiano blog.

By the end of 2026, the currently 23-year-old Leclerc will be 29.

Turrini continued: "Leclerc evidently believes the conditions are present at Ferrari to realise his great dream."

The Monaco-born driver, however, admits that Ferrari is currently not ready to take on the top teams.

"I finished fourth but it was one of my best performances in F1," Leclerc was quoted by Italian media after Sunday’s race at Monza.

"The fans are obviously not happy with fourth, but if we look at where we are now and where we were last year, it’s a big step forward.

"We are not yet where we want to be but we must admit that we have made great strides."

Leclerc’s confidence may also be buoyed by behind-the-scenes news about a significantly upgraded power unit that Ferrari intends to debut later this season.

"We are working very hard to have it ready as soon as possible," team boss Mattia Binotto confirms.

"It’s a change in technology on the hybrid side. In order to introduce it, we need first to transport the materials, and being dangerous materials, you need formal homologations and certifications for it.

"It will be as soon as possible because we believe running it as much as we can this season will be good for next season," the Italian added. "Hopefully it will be in the next races and very soon."