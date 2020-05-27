Leclerc admits to missing real racing ’so much’

Charles Leclerc has admitted he desperately misses racing in Formula 1.

Although the Ferrari driver has become a star of at-home simulator racing and the streaming service Twitch during the corona crisis, he says his real love is the real race track.

"The only thing I have in mind now is to get back on track," he told Italy’s Sky Sport 24.

"It is the thing I like to do most but with this situation it is impossible to drive," added Leclerc.

Politics and high-profile driver moves aside, Formula 1 has been almost completely dormant since the Australian GP was called off at the eleventh hour.

But a plan to host ’ghost races’ in Europe, starting with Austria in July, looks set to get the green light.

"I go to sleep and wake up with only one idea in mind - driving," Leclerc continued.

"I miss it so much and I’m training more than ever to be ready when we start again."

Ferrari appeared off the pace in winter testing, but some are predicting that Leclerc - with the full support of Ferrari - could in fact be a title challenger.

"I don’t know what to expect," the 22-year-old admits.

"I have work to do and there is still a long way to go. I am happy with the growth I have had so far but there is still a lot to do.

"I hope to do it one day, but I’m still far away," Leclerc added.

Indeed, the first step for all F1 drivers will be to assess what impact an unprecedented seven-month gap between grands prix has had on their fitness.

"It will be difficult," Leclerc admits, "because not driving for months will make everything more complicated."