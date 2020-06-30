Leclerc admits 2020 victory will be ’difficult’

Charles Leclerc has admitted that charging for victory in Austria this weekend will be "difficult".

Ferrari has played down reports that it will unveil a major car upgrade this weekend, having notably struggled in pre-season testing.

"We hope to do better, even if it will be difficult," Leclerc told Sky Italia as he prepared to travel to Austria for the first two rounds of 2020.

"Our feet are on the ground as it wasn’t an easy start to the winter tests. We must not forget that and keep working."

But Leclerc admitted that the team hierarchy is unlikely to have changed much since the season opener in Australia was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to coronavirus.

"I don’t think the car will be very different to the one we took to Australia because it was not possible to work on the cars during the lockdown," he said.

"So it will be very similar.

"The goal is to seize every opportunity but we are just waiting to see where we are."

However, Leclerc said he is looking forward to Austria anyway, even with all the anti-corona measures in place.

"I’m even happy with the tight schedule, although it will be difficult not knowing if we can go home after the races, and it will be tiring," he said.

"But I miss racing so much that I’m fine. In a normal season I wouldn’t like it, especially not knowing how many points will be available in the end, but when you must find a solution just to race, it’s ok."