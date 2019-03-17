GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10

Leclerc a 'luxury problem' for Ferrari - Wolff

"I think it is better to say challenging"

25 February 2019

Toto Wolff thinks two strong drivers is a "luxury problem" for Mercedes’ key F1 rival Ferrari.

Some believe Ferrari could struggle to manage its drivers now that Sebastian Vettel has young charger Charles Leclerc as his teammate.

But Mercedes boss Wolff, who previously managed the difficult rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, calls it a "luxury problem".

"With Leclerc they have a future champion in the car, and with Sebastian they have a four-time champion. So I think it’s a luxury problem for them," he said at a sponsor event in Turin.

"Difficult is the wrong word," Wolff added. "I think it is better to say challenging.

"We have had that situation before and in fact we have it every year. You want to have two competitive drivers to compete for the constructors’ championship," he said.«»

