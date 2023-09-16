Le Mans would be good move for Schumacher

By GMM 16 September 2023 - 13:48





It would be "a shame" if the rumours are true that Mick Schumacher is set to depart Formula 1.

That is the view of the 24-year-old’s current boss, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, who kept F1’s career alive with the offer of the reserve seat following his Haas dumping last year.

New rumours are swirling that the German has accepted there are no seats on the 2024 grid and is instead in talks with Renault and Alpine about a Le Mans seat.

Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm would not comment when asked by DPA news agency.

"It would still be a shame if Formula 1 lost Mick," Wolff told Sky Deutschland in Singapore.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock, however, thinks world endurance racing might be a good alternative for Michael Schumacher’s son.

"It makes sense," he said. "He should choose a racing series where the cars are fast and the technology is similar to Formula 1.

"That could also be Indycar in America, but then he’s lose his foothold here in Formula 1. You’d have to put your entire focus on America.

"So I think the WEC would make sense in the end. But let’s see what happens."