Le Mans not Schumacher’s ticket back to F1

Mick Schumacher’s sidestep into Alpine’s world endurance prototype car and shot at Le Mans next year will not help his Formula 1 career.

That is the view of former F1 driver Christian Danner, who insists that the world of endurance sports cars is "an entirely different league of motorsport" than grand prix racing.

"Driving in the world endurance championship is 100 percent not a ticket back to Formula 1 - under no circumstances," he told sport.de.

Rather, he thinks it’s good that Schumacher has at least retained his Mercedes reserve role for 2024.

"That means if (Lewis) Hamilton or (George) Russell cannot race and he is allowed to step in, that is at least an opportunity for a Formula 1 recommendation again," said Danner.

Also not a comparable series to Formula 1 is the all-electric Formula E, according to former grand prix winner Robert Kubica - who won the second-tier LMP2 WEC title this year.

The Pole said he has received offers from Formula E teams, but turned them down.

"I had several offers and turned down a lot of money," said Kubica. "But for me, a competitive car has to make noise.

"I have a saying that I shouldn’t say too loudly, but driving those cars is a bit like making love to a blow-up doll."

Kubica’s friend Fernando Alonso, apparently has plans to return to Le Mans one day - and probably with triple world champion Max Verstappen as his teammate.

"I’ve been talking to Fernando about it," Verstappen admitted at the Honda Thanks Day in Japan. "He said he’d just want to do it with me, so I told him that would be great."