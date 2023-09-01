Lawson will ’probably’ race at Singapore too - Marko

By GMM 1 September 2023 - 11:20





Liam Lawson "probably" has two more chances to show Red Bull he is ready for the Formula 1 grid.

The 21-year-old New Zealander, currently backed by Red Bull as a frontrunner in the Japanese series Super Formula, was called up at Zandvoort to replace the newly-injured Daniel Ricciardo.

Lawson admits it is his big chance.

"Whenever you get put in the situation, you get one shot, you don’t get to do this again," he told a throng of reporters at Monza on Thursday.

"I’m just looking at it race by race right now. It’s just this weekend. It’s all I’m doing and that’s what the whole focus is on.

"Yeah, definitely not looking too far ahead at the moment."

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s team advisor, told Osterreich newspaper that Lawson did "a good job" at the Dutch GP, despite qualifying dead last.

"But in the race he set competitive times," said the 80-year-old Austrian.

"He also showed no respect by overtaking not only (Charles) Leclerc but also Max (Verstappen). Overall, it was a very positive debut," Marko added.

Red Bull has already admitted that Ricciardo could miss more than just this weekend’s Italian GP because the break in his hand is "complicated".

When asked what potential he thinks Lawson has, Marko answered: "That will be seen in Monza and probably also in Singapore".

"Usually it takes six weeks for such a serious hand injury, but sometimes things like that heal quicker," he added. "Daniel should be back scoring points for Alpha Tauri as quickly as possible."

Marko said Ricciardo is a key part of Red Bull’s plans to improve Alpha Tauri’s performance and results by making the Faenza based team more aligned with Red Bull Racing.

"As far as the regulations allow it, that makes sense," he said.

"That’s why we’re bringing Alpha Tauri people into a building in Milton Keynes. Their car definitely has potential."