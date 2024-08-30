Lawson ’probably’ won’t be loaned to Audi - Marko

By GMM 30 August 2024 - 10:44





With Mattia Binotto trackside for the first time in his new colours at Monza, the issue of Formula 1’s final race seat vacancy for 2025 looks set to take centre stage.

Team incumbent Valtteri Bottas appears to be the frontrunner to join the incoming Nico Hulkenberg next year, which will be the last season before the switch to Audi works power and a full team rebranding for 2026.

"We had more discussions this week," the Finn said. "But we’re not going to sign contracts here.

"But it’s good that there will be a leader here - the team needs that now. It will give me the opportunity to have a coffee with him."

Where a new deal for Bottas, 34, might fall flat is because the Swiss-based team appears to only be offering a single-year contract for 2025.

"I’m only interested in a multi-year contract," he insisted. "I know that next year will probably be the most difficult year of my career, so I’m not interested in a one-season deal.

"It is important for me, at this stage of my career, to be part of a project and to understand the development plan for several years ahead."

Bottas admits his F1 career might therefore end in November.

"My options are limited - that’s how it is," he said. "Of course it’s crossed my mind - ’What if I leave Formula 1?’ But I think it’s still too early to think about that."

It is rumoured that Sauber would prefer to sign Liam Lawson - but Red Bull does not seem to be interested in the currently-proposed terms of a ’loan’.

"We wanted to keep the option of him being available when we need him," Red Bull consultant Dr Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"So, no, it probably won’t be Sauber."

Carlos Sainz had clearly been Audi’s primary pick, but the Spaniard ultimately decided on Williams. "I decided to trust my gut feeling, as I always do," said the current Ferrari driver.

Bottas’ current teammate Guanyu Zhou said he would be "satisfied" with a mere one-year deal, but he is generally the slower of the two struggling Saubers in 2024.

"It wouldn’t be the first time I have a one-year contract, so not much would change for me," said the Chinese driver. "I don’t think much will change next year, but we are getting closer to the arrival of Audi and I think that’s when there could be big changes in raw performance."

As for the already-signed Hulkenberg, he clarified that he will have "no say" in who Sauber and Audi ultimately choose.

"But to be honest, I’m open," said the German, who is still at Haas. "I’d like to have the best and strongest teammate possible because it’s incredibly competitive in Formula 1 and therefore important to have the best duo possible."