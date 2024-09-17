Lawson may replace Ricciardo from Singapore

By GMM 17 September 2024 - 10:38





Daniel Ricciardo may already have raced in Formula 1 for the last time.

Rumours are swirling this week that Red Bull is finally ready to reveal its plans for its second F1 team RB - and those plans may begin in Singapore with Liam Lawson immediately taking over from 35-year-old Ricciardo.

After Baku, Dutch journalist Rick Winkelman claimed that, according to his sources, the story is true.

"I have understood from several people that Liam Lawson will definitely drive in Singapore," he told Ziggo Sport.

"Apparently, Lawson’s contract with Red Bull states that he has to drive at least five grands prix this year."

Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko was actually asked specifically about the plans for RB’s driver lineup, and he told Viaplay at Baku: "We have an idea, but we have to wait until Singapore.

"It is still September, but from Singapore, we will have a precise idea. It will be quite clear as to what will happen with the second seat."

It is believed Marko’s reference to September is clearly related to clauses in New Zealander Lawson’s F1 contract with the energy drink company.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos says he will not be at all surprised if it turns out that Lawson, 22, has been guaranteed at least five grands prix in 2024.

"That is very possible," he said, "because I had exactly the same contract at Red Bull, where they obligated you to step in for a number of races.

"In my case, they had to throw Christian Klien out," Doornbos added, referring to the tail end of the 2006 season. "Otherwise, another clause would have come into effect."

Doornbos says he will not personally be sad if Ricciardo’s Formula 1 adventure is indeed already over.

"He is simply done," he said. "Valtteri Bottas is also done, and Zhou Guanyu is also done. That’s just the way it is."