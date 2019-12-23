Lawrence Stroll hails ’fighter’ Kubica
"He doesn’t let failure bring him down"
Search
Robert Kubica appears to be headed towards a third driver role for 2020 at Racing Point.
Earlier, with the Pole looking likely to combine an F1 role with a DTM race seat with BMW, it appeared that Haas would be his 2020 destination.
But Poland’s sport.pl claims that Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll is a big Kubica fan.
"He doesn’t let failure bring him down," billionaire Stroll said.
"He falls but gets up. In sports and in life, I have not seen someone who is so determined, such a fighter."
However, Kubica - who has lost his seat at Williams - told the Polish broadcaster TVP that his horror rallying crash of 2011 affected him badly.
"There were a few nights where I cried," the 35-year-old said. "20 years of passion and work changed in one second.
"I had to mentally as well as physically rehabilitate myself. The turning point was when I did not think about how to do something, but I was glad that I could do it at all."
For instance, he says something as simple as tying his shoes is no longer easy.
"As a rule, I am lazy and do not tie them at all, but if I did it like before the accident, it would not be possible," said Kubica.
"After some time, the mind and body find a new way, and it is the final result that is important."
Williams F1
add_circle Williams not commenting on Chester rumours
add_circle Dan Ticktum joins Williams Racing Driver Academy
add_circle Russell: I never thought about where I would be in a Mercedes
add_circle Williams should focus on 2021 car - Sirotkin
More on Williams F1