Latifi quitting racing to study in London

By GMM 19 July 2023 - 08:32





Ousted Williams driver Nicholas Latifi says he is quitting motor racing for now.

The Canadian lost his Formula 1 race seat as his sponsor Sofina Foods, founded by Latifi’s own father Michael Latifi, also left Williams at the end of 2022.

But rather than try to move into another category, 28-year-old Latifi has kept quiet so far this year until now.

"Knowing that I wouldn’t be behind the wheel of a race car this year, I had obviously began to think of what could be next for me, whether that involved racing or something completely different," he said on social media.

Latifi has indeed opted for the latter, revealing that he has always wanted to go to university.

"With that in mind, and knowing I might be taking a break from racing, I decided that I want to pursue an MBA degree and focus on something that would transform the next phase of my life," he said.

He says he has been accepted to study at London Business School and will start his Master of Business Administration next month.

"This decision may seem surprising to a lot of people," said Latifi. "However, I knew there would always be a life post-racing at some point, and I decided that now might be a good time to prepare myself for that."

He cautioned that he may return to racing in the future.