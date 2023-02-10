Las Vegas should sign ’eternal’ F1 deal

By GMM 10 February 2023 - 11:38





Formula 1 should stay in Las Vegas forever, according to a commissioner of the local jurisdiction Clark County.

Commissioner Jim Gibson is quoted by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf as saying a three-year deal has been agreed with the local Liberty Media-linked promoters for an annual race including the fabled ’Strip’.

"We decided that there is room for a contract extension through at least 2032," he also said.

"After that time, I am sure that our successors will see how great and meaningful Formula 1 is and will strive for an eternal partnership," Gibson added.

Las Vegas, to host the first edition in November, is now one of three Formula 1 races in the United States - building on the growing popularity of the sport in North America.

Christian Horner, having launched Red Bull’s 2023 F1 campaign in New York, thinks there might even be room for a fourth US-based race in future.

"A race in the Big Apple, what a spectacle that would be," said the team boss.

"We’ve got other North American races as well with Montreal, and there’s certainly demand for it, so why not?"