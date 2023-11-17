Las Vegas, FP1: First practice session halted for circuit repairs following Sainz incident

By Franck Drui 17 November 2023 - 06:28





Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in the opening practice session for the first FIA Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, the session was called off soon after red flags were shown for an incident in which a loose drain cover caused a stoppage for Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari driver Sainz appeared to bottom out late in a lap and then Spanish driver slowed to a halt on the Strip.

The session was red-flagged and soon after Race Control indicated that the session would not be resumed. FIA Officials reported that a concrete frame around a manhole cover had failed and that all of the other manhole covers would need to be checked.

“Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time. We will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule.”

As a result, Leclerc took top sport with a lap of 1:40.909 ahead of the Haas cars of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, though the bulk of drivers had posted just four laps at the time of Sainz’s incident.