United states GP || October 24 || 14h00 (Local time)

Las Vegas could be third F1 race in America

"We have Miami now and you never know if we’ll add more"

Search

By GMM

21 October 2021 - 08:03
Las Vegas could be third F1 race in (...)

Las Vegas, the fabled casino capital of the US, could be the next host to be added to the Formula 1 calendar.

According to Italy’s Autosprint, representatives will meet with Formula 1 officials this weekend in Austin to discuss a potential debut race in 2023.

With Miami to host its first grand prix next year, and rumours of talks with officials in Indianapolis, it could mean up to four US grands prix will be on the sport’s schedule.

"We have so many requests to host a grand prix," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed this week.

Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer thinks Formula 1 is right to target the United States as a key market for growth in the sport.

"If we can get that momentum, I think that growth could happen very quickly," he said.

"We have Miami now and you never know if we’ll add more in the future. I think if we had three properly spaced out, the US market is big enough for that."

keyboard_arrow_left

US GP 2021 - Red Bull preview

New sporting rules delayed until 2023 - Masi

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less