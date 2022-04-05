Lance Stroll attends grandfather’s funeral

Lance Stroll attended the funeral of his grandfather before flying to Australia for this weekend’s grand prix.

The Aston Martin driver was photographed at the Paperman et Fils funeral complex in his native Montreal to farewell Leo, father of team owner and fashion billionaire Lawrence.

Both Strolls wore Jewish skullcaps or yarmulkes as the family paid tribute to 90-year-old Leo Strulovitch, who later changed the family’s surname to Stroll.

"I lost my best friend, my mentor and especially my father," Lawrence Stroll is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

"I remember a memorable meeting he organised for me in Paris when I was barely 18 with the renowned couturier Pierre Cardin. It was the start of a great adventure for me.

"We created a dynasty in the fashion industry and I owe him everything."