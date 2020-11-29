Kvyat unsure he will be offered reserve role

Daniil Kvyat says he isn’t even sure if he will be offered the role of Red Bull’s official reserve driver for 2021.

The Russian, likely to be replaced by Honda-backed Yuki Tsunoda for 2021, admitted in Bahrain that his chances of staying in Formula 1 next year are "very slim".

It means his only chance of having any role at all in the sport next year may be if he is made official reserve driver for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri.

"I don’t know," Kvyat said on Saturday.

"I haven’t thought about it yet so let’s see what options there are after the end of the season. I will review them and choose the one that suits me best."

He admits that he has had some contact with other Formula 1 teams.

"People call me sometimes - there is a lot of interest in me from different places," said Kvyat.

"I already said that my work with this team was for 2019 and 2020, so now we will see what happens next. Regardless of what other people decide, I will decide what to do with my life and my career after Abu Dhabi.

"So yes I talk with people and my manager Nicolas Todt also keeps in touch, so there could be interesting options for my future."

The 26-year-old hinted recently that a sabbatical could be an option for 2021, but he denies that it is his preference.

"What I said is that I had options, and one of them was to spend the next year on vacation," said Kvyat. "Just to enjoy other things that are not available to me in Formula 1.

"As I said, I have many options, I just don’t know what I will be doing (next year) right now."