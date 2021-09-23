23 September 2021
Kvyat to ’try’ for F1 return in 2023
"I’m open to many options"
Daniil Kvyat says he is ready to "try new things" even though he is not ruling out a return to the Formula 1 grid in 2023.
With all seats already occupied on next year’s grid, the Russian - who is an Alpine reserve driver this season - is now turning his attention away from F1 for 2022.
"I’m open to many options," the former Red Bull driver, 27, told Match TV.
"I’m interested in America. I am ready to consider options in Europe. I’m ready to try new things," Kvyat said ahead of the Russian GP at Sochi, where the paddock was affected by flooding on Wednesday.
"I want to race, so even if Formula 1 doesn’t work out in 2022, I am still too stubborn not to try to return in 2023."
