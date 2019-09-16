Kvyat staying at Toro Rosso in 2020

Daniil Kvyat is definitely staying at Toro Rosso next year.

At Sochi, after Dr Helmut Marko said Kvyat is out of the running to return to Red Bull in 2020, Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost said of the Russian: "He will continue with us next season."

Kvyat, 25, agreed that in his mind, returning to Red Bull is now a "closed chapter".

"I hear a lot of statements and people saying different things, but I am glad that I have a place in Formula 1 next year," he said.

"I love Toro Rosso and if I drive here more, it will be good."

The news means Max Verstappen’s teammate for 2020 will be decided between Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly.

Having debuted in 2019 and switched to Red Bull mid-season, Albon denied that he is under too much pressure.

"Everything is fine," he said at Sochi.

"I was given the opportunity to get comfortable and get to know the team.

"I know that many people think that I am under pressure, but I am not focused at all on next season and the negotiations."

Marko has said the decision will be made after Mexico in exactly a month. "There’s still a few races until then," Albon smiled.

As for his rival for the seat, Pierre Gasly said on Thursday: "I do not want to think about 2020. I prefer to focus on my job.

"If I do a good job here, my future will solve itself."