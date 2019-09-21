Kvyat slams ’ridiculous’ helmet colour rule

Daniil Kvyat has called a rule preventing him from wearing a special helmet livery for his home race in Russia "ridiculous".

Some years ago, frustrated with the drivers’ constant colour changes, the FIA introduced a rule that allows just a single one-off livery change per year.

Kvyat, however, says that after wearing a special helmet for Monza, he did not realise his helmet for his home race at Sochi would not be allowed.

"Rules are rules, but I think it’s ridiculous," said the Russian.

"I do not know what the consequences will be, so maybe I will use the new one tomorrow."

Kvyat explained at Sochi that after living in Italy for so long as a youngster, he considers Monza to be a second home race.

"Of course I am always Russian, but when I talk to the locals here it is as if I grew up in Italy," he said.