Kvyat should leave Red Bull programme - Martsenko

Daniil Kvyat should start to think about leaving Red Bull’s F1 programme.

That is the view of another Russian racing driver, Nikolay Martsenko, who raced in the GP3 and Formula Renault 3.5 categories.

Martsenko thinks Kvyat has suffered a significant performance dip ever since Pierre Gasly returned to Toro Rosso after a disappointing stint at Red Bull Racing.

"I don’t know why, but this seems to always happens when Daniil feels the pressure," he told Russia’s Sportbox.

"Maybe people will not like what I say, and I continue to support him, but unfortunately Daniil is now noticeably inferior to his teammate.

"At the end of next season, he needs to look for a place outside of the Red Bull system," Martsenko added.