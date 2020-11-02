Kvyat out but Marko gives Albon more time

While one Red Bull-contracted driver’s exit appears set in stone, another still has a few races to prove he still belongs in Formula 1.

Although driving for the energy drink company’s second team Alpha Tauri, Daniil Kvyat thinks he easily outperformed the struggling Alex Albon at Imola.

"From the very beginning of the race I was much stronger than Albon, who has a potentially faster car," Russian Kvyat said.

However, 26-year-old Kvyat appears to have already been given his marching orders by the boss of Red Bull’s driver program.

When asked if finishing fourth at Imola had improved Kvyat’s chances of retaining his seat in 2021, Dr Helmut Marko told Sky Deutschland: "No.

"It was a very good performance, but it will not help him in the future," he said.

It appears to be a cold-hearted rebuke of Kvyat, but also true is that Red Bull is under pressure to promote the Honda-linked Yuki Tsunoda for 2021 - or potentially give Albon’s career a lifeline.

Under huge pressure and amid rumours that Nico Hulkenberg or Sergio Perez could replace him for 2021, the 24-year-old British born Thai driver - Albon - finished dead last on Sunday.

Even so, Marko insists that he will be given more time.

"Even after Imola, we will not make a decision about Albon. We’ll give him some more time.

"Albon has until the last race in Abu Dhabi to prove himself and then we will make an internal decision about whether he can stay or whether we are looking for someone from outside," said Marko.

"There are many drivers on the market, so we do not have to make a hasty choice."