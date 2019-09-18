Kvyat not in running for Albon’s seat - Marko

Alex Albon looks to be on pole position to keep his seat at Red Bull for 2020.

Dr Helmut Marko, the notorious boss of the energy drink marque’s driver programme, said in Singapore that Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat is not in the running to be Max Verstappen’s teammate.

"We will do our evaluations after Mexico, but Kvyat has already been confirmed (for Toro Rosso) next year, at least internally," Marko is quoted by Tass news agency.

"Now we have to choose between Gasly and Albon."

Kvyat responded in Singapore: "If that’s what he said, I’m ok with it."

But Igor Yermilin, president of the Russian auto racing federation, told Sportbox: "I would not say Dr Marko’s comments can be trusted.

"Quite often, things turn out the opposite to what he says."

British-born Thai rookie Albon replaced the struggling Pierre Gasly at Red Bull Racing after the summer break.

Team boss Christian Horner says he is happy with the 23-year-old so far.

"He is making progress with every session and reducing the gap to Max," he said.

"This is a whole new world for him but I’m impressed with his attitude and his work. Whether he keeps that place depends only on Alex.

"He needs to motivate Max, get results and make progress, which is what he is doing now," added Horner.