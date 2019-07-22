Kvyat: It was a horror movie with a black comedy

Red Bull has ruled out replacing Pierre Gasly with on-form former team driver Dannil Kvyat before the end of the season.

That is despite the fact that Russian Kvyat on Sunday scored junior team Toro Rosso’s first podium finish since Sebastian Vettel won at Monza in 2008.

"It was a horror movie with a black comedy," said Kvyat when asked about the sensational wet German GP.

"At some point I thought the race was done for me, but then it came alive again, it was an incredible rollercoaster. A bit like my whole career," he laughed.

It has also been a rollercoaster last 24 hours for Kvyat, with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet giving birth to their first daughter late on Saturday.

Now, the 25-year-old is on top of the world, despite the lows of almost seeing his F1 career end altogether when he was ousted by Red Bull in late 2017.

"It was an incredible few years in my life," said Kvyat. "It was sometimes tough times and I thought maybe Formula 1 was over for me, and especially the podium.

"I thought I would never have that again, but life just proves that if you work hard and never give up, things are possible."

One of those possible ’things’ is that Kvyat could return to Red Bull’s senior team, particularly as Pierre Gasly has struggled for much of 2019.

"It was hard work to reach this moment and hopefully I can send the message out there that I’m ready now to fight for this kind of moment on a consistent basis," Kvyat said at Hockenheim.

However, Dr Helmut Marko - Red Bull’s ruthless driver manager - is ruling out changing the driver lineups at Toro Rosso or Red Bull at least for the rest of 2019.

"We have the teams that we have and we will finish the season that way," he said.