Kubica says good result in Australia unlikely

Robert Kubica has admitted to having "mixed" feelings as the winter test season prepares to wind down.

Only two days of pre-season running before Melbourne remain, and Williams lost the first two days amid a 2019 car delay.

"My feelings are mixed, because on the one hand we are happy to finally have a normal test day," Kubica, who is returning to F1 in 2019 after an eight year absence due to injury, said on Wednesday.

"But it’s not very long until the first race and we are not where we want to be."

For instance, he says he is yet to get to the part of the test programme where he can really start to experiment with the car as a driver.

"I will try to do my best and do my job, whatever is required of me," said the 34-year-old Pole.

"It obviously doesn’t help to travel to Australia with few test kilometres," Kubica added.

When asked what his goal for Australia is, he answered: "Regardless of the outcome, I want to finish the weekend knowing I did a good job.

"We probably won’t be able to fight for the results that people might expect from us."