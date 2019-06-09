Kubica not ruling out Williams exit

Robert Kubica is not ruling out a change of teams in Formula 1.

The Pole has hinted that Williams is not giving him identical equipment to teammate George Russell, suggesting their cars are in fact often "two different worlds".

It came as Kubica’s sponsor, the Polish oil company PKN Orlen, admitted the 34-year-old could change teams.

"Everything is on the table and there are such possibilities," Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek told Sportowe Fakty.

A day later, Kubica has now told Wirtualna Polska that it is too early to discuss his plans for 2020, but he did not rule out leaving Williams.

"What will happen to me next year does not depend only on me," he said.

"We will see what opportunities appear and what I want to do. I do not see any question marks, but there may be some compromises if it is not possible to bring the expected performance.

"I am not saying that this is the case now, but this situation may happen," Kubica added.

The 34-year-old, who returned to F1 in 2019 after an eight year absence with permanent arm injury, has said he does not regret coming back to the sport even though he is normally dead last.

"At this point, I’m not focused on the future," he said.

"I have lived my life, some things I’ve done better, some things worse, but it’s not like I’m not going to go on.

"It’s too early in the season to say more except that not everything depends on me."