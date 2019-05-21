Kubica happy to prove doubters wrong

Robert Kubica may be last at almost every race, but he says he has shown he can still race a Formula 1 car.

Due to his permanent arm injuries sustained in a 2011 rallying crash, some doubted the Pole would be able to handle the twistiest circuits like Monaco.

"I knew everything would work out," Kubica, who drives for struggling Williams, is quoted by Globo.

"I think a lot of people thought I could not even turn the wheel. A lot of people also said the first corner of races would be a problem for me, but I think in all the races I went well in turn 1, or on the opening race when race instinct prevails," he added.

More generally, 2019 has been a horror return to F1 for Kubica, as he trails the pace of his teammate George Russell and grapples with what is clearly the slowest car in the field.

"It’s not an easy situation, but I think I’ve been good and I can be happy," said the 34-year-old.

"Of course the final result could have been better, but racing is like that."