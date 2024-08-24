Krack says Newey’s technical ’genius’ could fit in

By GMM 24 August 2024 - 10:40





It is becoming increasingly clear that Adrian Newey will eventually switch to a green uniform in Formula 1.

Earlier, the departing Red Bull technical ’genius’ looked destined for a move to Ferrari, but Maranello officials reportedly baulked at Newey’s demands for control.

When asked at Zandvoort if the ’group’ at Ferrari matters more than signing a ’genius’, team boss Frederic Vasseur told Marca: "Yes, the group counts more than the genius.

"I have always said that. This applies to engineers, drivers and anyone," the Frenchman insisted. "PSG has always chosen the best, but has never won the Champions League," he said, referring to the football club Paris Saint-Germain. "However, we are on the right track."

In contrast, rumours are now rife that Newey, 65, has put pen to paper on a lucrative deal with Aston Martin - but agreements are in place to keep it under wraps until early 2025.

Aston Martin brand ambassador Pedro de la Rosa was cheekily asked by a reporter for DAZN at Zandvoort if he has already taken a tour of Newey’s new office.

"If you know something, tell me," the former F1 driver laughed, "because it seems that you are better informed than I am."

And in stark contrast with Vasseur’s comments about Newey, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack said on Friday that F1’s technical ’genius’ could fit in.

"It’s not like you have to make huge changes," he said. "I think there was a time where there was a team that had seven technical directors, so I think we are very far from that.

"I think someone like that, you have to make any kind of effort to integrate and adjust your structure to get the best out of it," Krack added.