Joint F1-MotoGP race weekend idea still alive
"You can’t get the idea out of your head"
Formula 1 and MotoGP are still open to the sensational idea of staging a joint round of their respective world championships.
Last year, MotoGP’s long-time boss Carmelo Ezpeleta caused a stir when he said he had spoken to his F1 counterpart Stefano Domenicali about organising "an F1 and motorcycling championship (round) on the same weekend at the same circuit".
"We are thinking about it," he said last April. "Stefano has spoken to me about a circuit in Madrid and I have spoken with the mayor of Madrid."
It is therefore fascinating that, 9 months later, Ezpeleta is now admitting that the joint F1-MotoGP weekend idea is still alive - on the very day that F1’s new Madrid GP for 2026 and beyond was announced.
He told Europa Press on Tuesday: "I have had an extraordinary relationship with Stefano Domenicali for many years.
"We have been thinking about setting up such a project for a while," Ezpeleta confirmed when asked about the joint MotoGP-F1 race weekend idea.
"It’s not easy, but you can’t get the idea out of your head. If it’s possible, we will do it."
Circuits
Barcelona willing to spend more to save F1 race
Joint F1-MotoGP race weekend idea still alive
Official: Madrid to join Formula 1 calendar with new race
Madrid GP not death knell for Barcelona - president
More on Circuits
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Joint F1-MotoGP race weekend idea still alive
F1 driver influence down to 10 percent - Merzario
Wolff sides with Verstappen over F1 ’show’
Ecclestone gives F1 ’big slap’ for Christmas
Three ex-drivers weigh in on state of modern F1
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media