Joint F1-MotoGP race weekend idea still alive

By GMM 24 January 2024 - 08:02





Formula 1 and MotoGP are still open to the sensational idea of staging a joint round of their respective world championships.

Last year, MotoGP’s long-time boss Carmelo Ezpeleta caused a stir when he said he had spoken to his F1 counterpart Stefano Domenicali about organising "an F1 and motorcycling championship (round) on the same weekend at the same circuit".

"We are thinking about it," he said last April. "Stefano has spoken to me about a circuit in Madrid and I have spoken with the mayor of Madrid."

It is therefore fascinating that, 9 months later, Ezpeleta is now admitting that the joint F1-MotoGP weekend idea is still alive - on the very day that F1’s new Madrid GP for 2026 and beyond was announced.

He told Europa Press on Tuesday: "I have had an extraordinary relationship with Stefano Domenicali for many years.

"We have been thinking about setting up such a project for a while," Ezpeleta confirmed when asked about the joint MotoGP-F1 race weekend idea.

"It’s not easy, but you can’t get the idea out of your head. If it’s possible, we will do it."