Jessica Hawkins completes debut Aston Martin F1 test outing

Aston Martin F1 Team Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, has completed her first Formula One test for the British team, driving the AMR21 at the Hungaroring, Hungary last Thursday [21 September].

The 28-year-old, W Series podium finisher and British Karting Champion, joined AMF1 Team in 2021 as Driver Ambassador. As her role within the team expanded, Jessica began preparatory simulator work at the team’s Silverstone base in 2022 ahead of her Formula One test debut.

Last week all that hard work came to fruition as Jessica completed a lifetime ambition to become the first woman to test a Formula One car since 2018. She completed several runs in the AMR21, sharing the car with the team’s Test and Reserve Driver, Felipe Drugovich.

The test represents a significant moment in Jessica’s role with AMF1 Team and offers valuable perspective as she prepares to support the team’s entry into the all-female F1 Academy series in 2024.

Jessica Hawkins, Driver Ambassador, said:

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone at AMF1 Team for having the trust in me, believing in me, and for giving me this opportunity. It’s taken me every bit of blood, sweat and tears to get here. When I first heard it might be a possibility, I could hardly believe it. I’ve had to keep it secret for months now – which was pretty hard! It’s been absolutely worth it and it’s given me really valuable insight. Nothing will compare to the acceleration and braking of a Formula One car and, having looked at the data, I’m really proud of my performance. Getting to drive the AMR21 has been a dream come true for me and one I’ve been ready to fulfil for a long time. I’ll keep pushing for more and, in the process, I want to inspire other women and let them know they should follow their dream no matter what it is.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal, AMF1 Team, said:

“This is a special moment – for both AMF1 Team and for Jessica, who is an important member of our driver squad. We were really impressed by Jessica’s preparation for the test – she worked incredibly hard with our simulator team and that made it an easy decision to put her in the AMR21. Jessica approached the opportunity with great maturity; she was up to speed quickly and found a nice rhythm. This has been a hugely significant moment in Jessica’s journey with AMF1 Team and I am pleased we could give her this next step in her development journey by testing a modern Formula One car.”

Robert Sattler, Evolution Programme Director, AMF1 Team, added:

“Jessica excelled in her first F1 test. After the installation lap we had a small delay as the circuit was hit by heavy rain. That resulted in a green track and on her first proper run there were still some damp patches in a few corners. Jessica progressively built up speed on a tricky track while managing flawlessly the complexity of the AMR21 car. Her feedback was precise and correlated with our data. After three runs, the track had dried and she was already matching the reference lap speeds. Overall, Jessica executed an excellent test programme with a very professional attitude and we hope to see her in the car again soon.”

