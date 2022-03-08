8 March 2022
Jerez could replace axed Russian GP
"The whole world knows we want a grand prix"
Search
Jerez has emerged as a leading candidate to replace the axed Russian GP in September.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish circuit has been in touch with the FIA over the matter and is now waiting for an answer.
"This is great news," said Juan Marin, vice president of the Andalusia region.
"The whole world knows we want a grand prix and that’s why we went to London to negotiate a year and a half ago. The organisers told us that if there was any cancellation, our region could be the first choice for a replacement," he added.
However, rumours this week suggest that the former Malaysian GP venue at Sepang is another strong possibility.
Circuits
8 March 2022
Axed Russian GP not ruling out ’legal steps’
1 March 2022
Favourite emerges to replace Russia GP
1 March 2022
Minister says Russia GP not cancelled
25 February 2022
F1 drivers call for Russian GP boycott
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
9 March 2022
Schumacher wants ’strong teammate’ for nephew Mick
9 March 2022
Mercedes set for ’revolutionary’ 2022 car upgrade
8 March 2022
Alonso made ’idiots’ of F1 engineers - Rivola
8 March 2022
Wolff critiques Netflix for bending F1 truth
8 March 2022