20 November 2020
Italy wants two grands prix on 2021 calendar
"We hope to see that, even if it is very difficult"
Search
Italian motor racing chief Angelo Sticchi Damiani says he wants Italy to have not one but two grands prix in 2021.
It is a clear sign that Imola is in the running to replace the cancelled Vietnam GP, with the April 25 race date currently listed as ’to be confirmed’.
"We would like to organise two Formula 1 grands prix in Italy in 2021," Damiani, who has been re-elected as president of the Italian automobile club Aci, said.
"In addition to the Monza race, which has already been confirmed, we are trying to have Imola included in the calendar.
"We hope to see that, even if it is very difficult," he added.
Circuits
18 November 2020
add_circle F1 commentator hopes Sepang makes 2021 return
17 November 2020
add_circle Isola plays down slippery Istanbul surface ’drama’
16 November 2020
add_circle Masi defends Turkey over track surface condition
14 November 2020
add_circle Hamilton says Istanbul conditions ’terrifying’
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
20 November 2020
add_circle Italy wants two grands prix on 2021 calendar
20 November 2020
add_circle Ferrari right to split with Vettel - Massa
20 November 2020
add_circle F1 drivers ’not the same’ as in the past - Briatore
20 November 2020
add_circle F1 eyeing 24-race calendars in future - Carey
20 November 2020