Italy 2019 - GP preview - Williams

Round 14 of the 2019 Formula One World Championship takes us to Italy’s ‘Temple of Speed’, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Known for being the home of the Tifosi, Monza rarely fails to excite and entertain with its fast track layout and famed corners such as Ascari and Parabolica. The atmosphere at Monza is electric as fans come out in their masses and bid farewell to the last European race of the season.

Monza is a circuit familiar and well loved by both drivers; Robert claimed his maiden Formula One podium at the track in 2006 and George has enjoyed previous success with victories in GP3 and Formula 2. Jamie Chadwick will also join the team trackside in Monza for her final race this season.

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

The final European race of the 2019 season takes place at the famous Monza circuit in Italy. The layout of the circuit inevitably leads to low downforce set-ups and means the drivers need time to get accustomed to the longer braking distances and general low grip.

Overtaking is relatively easy in Monza and reduces the importance of qualifying, and in turn increases the emphasis on tyre management during the race. This, and the unique nature of the circuit, will dictate much of our Friday programme as we look to balance the medium-term development of the car with the immediate need to set the car up for Monza.

Pirelli have brought the middle of the compound range to this event, which is one step softer than used in Spa and the same as the Hungaroring; it will be interesting to see how they behave at this demanding circuit.

Robert Kubica

Monza is one of my favourite circuits. It is a unique place as it is a high-speed track, with some heavy braking points into the chicanes, especially in the first sector. It’s a special venue for me; I made my debut in single-seaters there, as well as it being my first podium in Formula One. There is always a good atmosphere at Monza, it’s a great place to race and I expect a lot of Italian fans to be cheering for me.

George Russell

It’s good to get back racing straight away in Monza. The track is extremely iconic, and I have good memories there as it is a circuit I have won at the last two years. I think it’s going to be a tough weekend for us based on our performance in Spa. Nonetheless, we will do our best to make the most of it.