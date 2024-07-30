’Interesting exit clauses’ in Sainz’s new F1 deal - source

By GMM 30 July 2024 - 11:17





Carlos Sainz has behaved impeccably amid intense and protracted speculation about his next move in Formula 1, team boss Frederic Vasseur insists.

The Spaniard’s next boss will be James Vowles, after the Grove-based Williams team on Monday confirmed raging speculation throughout last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps that he had finally put his signature on a contract.

The team said 29-year-old Sainz’s deal is for 2025, 2026 "and beyond", but it is widely believed that it contains key clauses allowing him to easily slip away if an offer from Mercedes or Red Bull rolls in.

Sainz took weeks and months to weigh up firm parallel offers from Audi-Sauber and Alpine, but now says he will "go on holiday very calmly."

Without actually confirming the done deal at Spa on Sunday, the current Ferrari driver admitted it had been a stressful period, but he was flattered that he was so clearly wanted by Vowles-led Williams.

"It is a privilege to receive so much positive feedback," he told Spanish reporters. "I feel honoured and can only thank everyone for their patience and for wanting me.

"James has been very clear about the fact that Williams would like to have me," Sainz added. "I am a fan of his work ethic and admire how he is helping the team move forward.

"The market is very complex," he said. "I had to wait and see how everything unfolded. And what we see every week makes me feel that it was right to wait. Every week something new happens.

"I’m waiting so long because when you look at the market and you see the changes, it’s clear that it was the right choice. The longer I waited, the more information I got about each option.

"I’m now looking forward to the summer break, so I won’t have to answer these questions anymore," he smiled. "I’ve heard them every day for the last six months."

Many of the 3-time grand prix winner’s fans, however, are disappointed. "I know that’s the case," said Spanish F1 television commentator Antonio Lobato, on DAZN.

"Williams is among those at the back of the grid right now. It’s a team that hasn’t won a race since 2012. So it’s very easy to say how bad it is to take a big step back.

"But it’s not the place he’d like to go. It’s the place he can go. The reality is that Carlos had options with basically every team on the grid, except for any of the top three," Lobato added.

"The Williams contract was one of the first he had on the table. There have been some modifications since then and interesting exit clauses in case a seat at one of the big teams becomes free," he continued.

"Other positive things? Williams is a team in the process of transformation. And there’s James Vowles, who comes from Mercedes, and who is changing many things. Carlos can help the team a lot to make it better.

"So I like the lineup with Alex Albon, and Williams will have a Mercedes engine in 2026, just as it has now," Lobato said. "That’s a guarantee that it’s going to be good.

"If the aerodynamicists do their part correctly, who knows what can happen in 2026."

Sainz’s current boss, Ferrari principal Vasseur, admitted all the speculation about the future had been a "distraction" for his driver, but he did "a great job".

"He is very professional, very consistent," the Frenchman said. "Honestly, Carlos’ approach is mega professional and he was uncompromising from day one this season, as he was last year. I can’t complain about Carlos at all."