’Insecurities’ cost Norris the 2024 title - pundits

By GMM 8 November 2024 - 08:12





The head-to-head for the 2024 drivers’ world championship highlighted the psychological gap between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Christian Danner, a former Formula 1 driver who is now a well-known German-language pundit, said Verstappen took the opportunity to deal "incredible psychological blows" in the last laps of his victory from P17 on the grid at Interlagos.

"At the end of the race, when he was already in the lead, he did one fastest lap after another," Danner told Servus TV. "In doing so, he’s dealing incredible blows to all the others.

"The message was ’Why are you even bothering?’ In addition to this insane performance, he is just incredibly stable. It is clear that he is strong, but he is also mentally very strong and cannot be shaken."

In contrast, as he went head-to-head for the title against his friend Verstappen, Norris has detailed in 2024 how nervous he gets before races, while he has also struggled to make good race starts and avoid driving errors.

Danner says Norris, 24, made multiple characteristic mistakes from pole in Brazil.

"It’s no wonder he has no self-confidence anymore," said the 66-year-old German. "There is only one way to overcome your insecurities as a driver, and that is to be successful.

"And once you’re really under the spotlight, you can quickly break mentally. I am curious to see how he deals with it from now on. As soon as he wins again everything will be fine, but he makes too many mistakes."

Danner said that even when the race at Interlagos started in wet conditions and Verstappen was P17 on the grid and facing major potential points losses to Norris, "he made the difference by staying calm".

"’Yes, I’m far behind, but I know what I’m doing’. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what characterises the absolute greats," Danner added.

Fellow former F1 driver Christijan Albers also sees the stark psychological difference between Verstappen and Norris.

"Drivers like Lando Norris make far too many mistakes," the Dutchman told De Telegraaf. "He also got irritated in the interviews, when of course the questions are going to be about the world championship."

Albers also sees the respective contrast between Verstappen and Norris reflected in their teams.

"At McLaren, they’ve kind of just thrown it away," he said. "Things can turn around very quickly in Formula 1, and Verstappen has completely turned it around.

"The pressure was on, and then Norris and Oscar Piastri failed, because they’re not consistent. I miss that fighting spirit and aggression at McLaren. You don’t see it in them, but you do see it at Red Bull."