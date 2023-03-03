Injured Stroll denies Bahrain return ’not smart’

By GMM 3 March 2023 - 07:01





Lance Stroll admits he has "a little pain" at the wheel of a Formula 1 car, but he’s confident he will get through this weekend’s Bahrain season opener.

The Canadian sat out pre-season testing at the same Sakhir circuit last week following a mountain bike crash - in which he broke one wrist and sprained the other.

"I hit a hole and fell. Luckily it wasn’t worse."

Stroll, 24, says he underwent surgery in Barcelona to have pins inserted in the fractured wrist - and the only evidence of that was a small covering on Thursday.

He then passed the FIA’s medical checks.

Stroll reportedly did a full race distance on the Aston Martin simulator on Wednesday, and says he will only tape up both wrists in Friday practice.

"That will be enough," he said.

"If I felt it was not smart, that the bones are not ready, I wouldn’t do it. I feel confident, the doctors are confident, so here I am."

The good news is that Stroll agrees with those who are predicting a very strong season for the Silverstone based team.

"In the simulator, I noticed what a step forward the new car is," said Stroll.

Team reserve Felipe Drugovich was reportedly upset with Thursday’s good news for Stroll, but on social media he said suggestions he is angry are "absolutely not true".

Fernando Alonso, for one, is happy Stroll is back in the cockpit.

"We’ve been in contact from day one," said the Spaniard. "Lance was updated on everything during the test and was giving us feedback. He was in the simulator the last few days as well."