Inflexible Ferrari ’should leave F1’ - Schumacher

Ferrari should leave Formula 1 if it is not willing to drastically reduce costs amid the corona crisis.

That is the view not only of McLaren’s Zak Brown, but of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Team boss Mattia Binotto made comments last week that were interpreted as a threat by Ferrari that it may quit Formula 1 if the budget cap is dropped below $145 million for 2021.

But Schumacher says $145 million is way too high in the circumstances, and says Ferrari’s position is "boring and annoying".

"We all have an uncertain future ahead of us," he insisted. "Even the big teams will now be questioning everything.

"Formula 1 is far too expensive at the moment. If Ferrari is not willing to cut costs, they should go."

Schumacher told Sky Germany that F1’s headline budget cap number for the future should actually be "well below $100 million".

He said that when he debuted for Jordan in 1997, the team only had $40 million to spend but "it worked and it was entertaining".

Schumacher also commented on rumours that Sebastian Vettel could leave Ferrari and possibly keep his career alive by switching to a team like McLaren.

"You have to ask honestly, what other alternatives does he have?" said the 44-year-old. "Unless he swaps the cockpit with Lewis Hamilton, I don’t see how he can get another car that he can win races in."