Indycar stars set for F1 appearances in 2023

By GMM 3 August 2023 - 15:09





Two Indycar drivers are set to appear in Friday practice at grands prix later in 2023.

McLaren is an iconic Formula 1 team, but under CEO Zak Brown’s stewardship the company now also races in America’s top open wheeler category.

Chip Ganassi’s dominant driver Alex Palou has close links with McLaren, while Pat O’Ward actually races for McLaren’s Indycar team.

When asked about the duo by Speed Week, Brown said: "We haven’t made a final decision yet, but we have to use rookies in free practice.

"After the Indycar finale in September, you’ll see the pair in the Formula 1 world."

When asked if that could mean future racing roles for Palou and O’Ward, Brown added: "I see no reason why not.

"We currently have no cockpits available, but I’m absolutely convinced that both of them have Formula 1 potential."