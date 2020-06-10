10 June 2020
Indy eyes F1 race as soon as 2021
"We had Formula 1 here and we can do it again"
Search
Another grand prix in the United States could take place as soon as 2021 - but not in Miami.
Rather, the idea is being championed by new Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske.
He said he is looking into whether there is the "opportunity for a Formula 1 race" there in "2021, 2022 or 2023".
Formula 1 raced between 2000 and 2007 on the fabled Speedway’s infield circuit.
"We had Formula 1 here and we can do it again," Penske reportedly told Sirius XM.
Circuits
10 June 2020
add_circle ’Old school’ Mugello to be Ferrari’s 1000th race
10 June 2020
add_circle Baku cancellation now imminent - source
10 June 2020
add_circle Indy eyes F1 race as soon as 2021
9 June 2020
add_circle Middle East set to join ’corona calendar’ - Wolff
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
10 June 2020
add_circle Hungary reveals $20m ’ghost race’ discount
10 June 2020
add_circle Russell admits eye on Mercedes seat
10 June 2020
add_circle Mercedes to set pace in Austria - Alesi
10 June 2020
add_circle Michael Schumacher to undergo treatment
10 June 2020