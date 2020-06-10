Austrian GP || July 5 || 15h10 (Local time)

Indy eyes F1 race as soon as 2021

"We had Formula 1 here and we can do it again"

By GMM

10 June 2020 - 10:22
Another grand prix in the United States could take place as soon as 2021 - but not in Miami.

Rather, the idea is being championed by new Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske.

He said he is looking into whether there is the "opportunity for a Formula 1 race" there in "2021, 2022 or 2023".

Formula 1 raced between 2000 and 2007 on the fabled Speedway’s infield circuit.

"We had Formula 1 here and we can do it again," Penske reportedly told Sirius XM.

