Indianapolis in talks with Chase Carey - Penske

Roger Penske has admitted that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is serious about bringing Formula 1 back to the fabled venue.

Before the American motor racing legend bought the Speedway as well as the Indycar series late last year, the venue’s road course hosted eight consecutive US grands prix until 2007.

The US GP is now held in Austin, which amid the coronavirus crisis is currently closed. Liberty Media’s sustained efforts to add a second American race in Miami have so far not borne fruit.

"My son Greg has met with Chase Carey and had some preliminary discussions over the past couple weeks," Penske told Racer.

"Is it time to re-look at an F1 race? I don’t know yet if the economics make sense but we wouldn’t look at doing it before 2022.

"I want to see F1 return at some point as well as sports cars," he added. "Indianapolis is for thoroughbreds and we want to make it special."

Meanwhile, amid the F1 venue’s current closure, Austin’s Circuit of the Americas admits that the coronavirus situation means it has to lay off staff.

"Without concerts, races and games, we have limited use," a statement read.

COTA chairman Bobby Epstein confirmed to the American-Statesman that only about "half" of the staff remains for now.

"In the next 90 days alone, events representing nearly 600,000 ticketed visitors have been postponed, cancelled, or are in jeopardy," he said.

The US GP is currently scheduled for October.