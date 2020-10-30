Emilia-Romagna GP || November 1 || 13h10 (Local time)

Imola wants to stay on F1 calendar for 'next few years'

"Imola has history, a track of great technical value"

30 October 2020
Imola wants to stay on the F1 calendar

Imola wants to stay on the Formula 1 calendar beyond 2020.

Alongside other popular replacement venues including Mugello, Portimao and Istanbul, Imola was drafted onto the sport’s ’corona calendar’ at the eleventh hour.

But Andrea Corsini, the tourism chief for the regional Emilia-Romagna jurisdiction, said Imola would like to stay on the calendar beyond this weekend.

"When we signed for 2020, I confirmed to Liberty Media our intention to nominate Imola also for the next few years," he told the local Sabato Sera weekly.

The report said Imola is paying just EUR 1.2 million to Liberty for this weekend’s unique two-day world championship event.

Corsini said: "Imola has history, a track of great technical value, a hospitable area full of services, and a passion that often works miracles."

