Imola gets green light for 13,000 spectators

Imola has received the go-ahead to welcome spectators to the 1 November race.

As the sport’s ’ghost race’ trend begins to ease, it emerges that the 30,000 tickets put on sale for Sunday’s Russian GP at Sochi have completely sold out.

"The conditions for this year’s race were formed in accordance with all requirements and recommendations," race organisers claim.

3000 spectators per day were welcomed at Mugello, and it is expected that spectators will also be allowed into the circuits at the Nurburgring, Portimao and Istanbul.

And according to regional president Stefano Bonaccini, Imola has received the green light for 13,147 spectators at the track each day.

"Imola can rejoice at the opportunity to return to a relatively normal situation, because there is more than enough space on the track to fully comply with the safety rules," said Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense.

"This is a great opportunity to demonstrate to the world our ability to cope with serious crises through the correct and thoughtful approaches."