Iconic Barcelona corners return in 2023

By GMM 28 February 2023 - 07:49





The Spanish GP this year will be more spectacular this year with the return of the iconic final two fast right-hand corners.

The current slow chicane was introduced in 2007 for safety reasons, with the Circuit de Catalunya saying it was "due to the proximity of the barriers and because the run-off was very small".

"But new protection and deceleration systems," including Tecpro barriers, "allow the corners to be reinstated," a spokesman confirmed.

The changes were approved in late January by the FIA, including sole race director Niels Wittich.

Wittich’s predecessor Michael Masi also pushed for the fast corners’ return.

"It’s something that we’ve been looking at for a little while," he said. "It’s obviously not an overnight change that can be done, and having a look at all of the implications and unintended consequences that may come about."

Experienced broadcaster and former F1 driver Martin Brundle said: "That’ll be fast!

"Before power steering it was challenging to physically hang onto an F1 car in that double right hander combo," he added.