Hungary Hungarian GP || July 22 || 15h00 (Local time)

Hungary, FP2: Leclerc quickest in second practice

Ahead of Norris and Gasly

By Franck Drui

21 July 2023 - 18:11
Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap of the second practice session for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver beating McLaren’s Lando Norris by 0.015s, while Pierre Gasly finished third for Alpine. World Championship leader Max Verstappen ended the session in 11th place.

At the start of the second hour of practice Williams’ Logan Sargeat set the early pace with the American driver posting a lap of 1:18.836 on Soft tyres. That time stood as the quickest for the first quarter of an hour, with even Verstappen unable to get closer than 0.075s off the Williams despite using the same compound.

Eventually, Sargeant’s time at the top was ended by his Williams team-mate Alex Albon. The Thai driver posted a lap of 1:18.377 on Medium tyres to take P1 but his stay there was short as he was soon ousted, first by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, then by Haas’ Nico Hülkenberg and by Yuki Tsunoda who moved ahead with a lap of 1:17.934s in an AlphaTauri boasting a number of upgrades for this weekend.

Norris then took over with a Soft-tyre time of 1:17.701 but soon after the halfway mark Leclerc popped up with a lap of 1:17.686, just 0.015s clear of the McLaren driver.

Behind them the expected pacesetters were not making a dent on the upper part of the timesheet. Verstappen, circling on Softs, was stuck in midfield and Sergio Pérez, on Mediums, was also struggling to make an impact. And with fewer tyres available to teams this weekend with the Alternative Tyre Allocation format being debuted, there was little real movement as teams focused on longer runs.

Behind Gasly, Tsunoda managed to hang on to fourth place, with Esteban Ocon fifth in the other Alpine. Hülkenberg finished in sixth place, with Valtteri Bottas seventh for Alfa Romeo. Fernando Alonso finished in P8, four tenths of a second off Leclerc, and the final top 10 places were taken by Zhou Guanyu in the second Alfa and Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen’s best was only good enough for P11 just ahead of Stroll, while Albon slid to P13 ahead of the returning Daniel Ricciardo in the second AlphaTauri. Kevin Magnussen took 15th place for Haas ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton while the Briton’s team-mate George Russell finished 20th.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1:17.686 20
02 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:17.701 30
03 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A523 1:17.918 26
04 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:17.934 31
05 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A523 1:18.045 30
06 Nico Hülkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:18.058 29
07 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:18.085 29
08 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:18.105 32
09 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:18.108 31
10 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1:18.182 30
11 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:18.279 18
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:18.319 33
13 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW45 1:18.377 32
14 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:18.385 30
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:18.504 27
16 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W14 1:18.746 28
17 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW45 1:18.836 30
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:18.978 14
19 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:19.117 18
20 George Russell Mercedes W14 1:19.175 23

